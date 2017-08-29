Husmann Follett Grant

Tina Serra
Crystal Lake, IL

This video is a student led production, highlighting the environmental initiatives our school incorporated this year. We wanted to showcase the variety of opportunities for environmental impact we provided our students and their families. In many cases, we collaborated with local organizations to educate and motivate our students.

